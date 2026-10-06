Kim Kardashian says she and Kanye West are ‘better’ at communicating about their kids

Kim Kardashian has opened up about how she and ex-husband Kanye West have become ‘better’ at communicating for the sake of their children’s wellbeing.

The reality star, 45, is the primary guardian of the four children she shares with her third ex-husband: North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, eight, and Psalm, seven.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Kim explained that the pair have improved their communication so they can manage their children’s lives the ‘right way’, particularly when it comes to their involvement in the family’s reality show, The Kardashians.

Discussing the kids’ appearances on screen, Kim admitted it is something she thinks about often. ‘I do worry about it. Each kid does what they’re comfortable with,’ she said.

North, the eldest, appears to be the most eager to be in the spotlight. Kim explained that her daughter is interested in projects that put her front and centre, and that she and Kanye are trying to be selective about what she takes on.

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‘All she wants to do is forward-facing projects. And so it’s like us really kind of trying to savor those moments and not doing everything that comes her way, so we can really make sure that we manage it the right way.

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‘And with her, since it’s more music-related, that is something that her dad and I have better communication about. We make sure that we’re aligned and that she’s in projects that we both approve.’

Kim also clarified that her younger children are far less involved in the show. ‘So, my little ones come around when I’m filming but they don’t really do storylines. North loves it a little bit more than the rest. I hold her back.’

North’s growing profile has also attracted attention beyond the family’s TV appearances. It has been claimed that she has a net worth of at least $50million, with some reports suggesting it could be as high as approximately $375million.

Kim’s comments mark a healthier chapter in her co-parenting relationship with Kanye. The former couple previously clashed over North’s upbringing, making their current approach a notable shift.

By agreeing on which projects North takes on, particularly those linked to music, the pair appear to be putting a united front in place for their eldest daughter, while Kim continues to shield the younger children from the pressures of life in front of the camera.