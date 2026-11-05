Kim Kardashian reveals when she plans to retake bar exam after previous failure

Kim Kardashian is still determined to become a lawyer, but she is not rushing into another attempt at the California bar exam.

The reality star and All’s Fair actress, who has pursued a legal career since 2019, says she plans to retake the examination when she has enough time to prepare. Speaking to PEOPLE at the New York City premiere of All’s Fair season 2 on November 2, Kardashian admitted that the test remains on her mind.

“I am always thinking about the bar,” she said, adding that she intends to wait until the right moment before trying again.

Kardashian, who completed a four year Law Office Study Program in 2025, took the California bar exam in July that year. She later revealed that she had not passed, but insisted the result had strengthened her determination to continue.

“I was so close to passing the exam and that only motivated me even more,” she wrote in a message to fans at the time.

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Her decision to postpone another attempt comes as she balances several professional commitments, including the new season of All’s Fair, an upcoming film project and her reality series The Kardashians, alongside raising her four children.

Her co-star Sarah Paulson is confident Kardashian will eventually achieve her goal. Asked about her prospects as a lawyer, Paulson said, “She’s going to be a great lawyer. She will.”

Kardashian began pursuing law after becoming involved in criminal justice reform. Her work included advocating for people serving prison sentences, including Alice Johnson, whose sentence was commuted in 2018.

She also passed California’s baby bar exam in 2021 on her fourth attempt, describing the achievement as a difficult milestone.

Kardashian has previously suggested she could eventually leave reality television to focus on courtroom work. For now, however, she says she will return to studying when her schedule allows.