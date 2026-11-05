Harry Potter store opening in London draws trans rights protesters amid JK Rowling controversy

The opening of London’s new Harry Potter flagship store on Oxford Street was met with a protest by transgender rights supporters on Wednesday, November 4, as demonstrators gathered outside to challenge the franchise’s association with author JK Rowling.

Around 16 protesters assembled outside the store, holding placards reading “Protect trans lives” and “Stop funding trans erasure”. They also used megaphones to chant “Trans rights are human rights” and called on fans waiting to enter the shop to reconsider supporting the franchise.

The demonstration was linked to the ongoing controversy surrounding Rowling’s views on transgender rights and her financial support for organisations campaigning against aspects of trans-inclusive policies.

One protester, speaking to Variety, said they wanted to ensure transgender people had their voices heard during the store’s opening. They argued that Rowling’s influence on public discussions about transgender rights made it important for demonstrators to be present.

Despite the protest, the queue of Harry Potter fans continued entering the store, with the line reportedly stretching around the block. The demonstration was largely peaceful, while security personnel helped manage the crowds.

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(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Harry Potter Shop said the business was pleased to welcome hundreds of fans and supported people’s right to express their personal viewpoints peacefully.

The new flagship is located at The Ribbon, 134-140 Oxford Street, and spans more than 21,000 square feet across two floors. Inspired by Diagon Alley, it features a full-sized Knight Bus, a Ukrainian Ironbelly dragon installation, a recreation of the Leaky Cauldron and a themed food and beverage experience offering Butterbeer.

Actor Tom Felton, who portrayed Draco Malfoy in the film franchise, was among the first visitors to explore the store ahead of its public opening. He praised the attention to detail and said the setting reminded him of the original film sets.

The protest adds to the continuing debate around the Harry Potter franchise’s relationship with its creator. Rowling has faced criticism from transgender rights advocates over her public comments on gender identity and her support for campaigns opposing certain transgender-inclusive policies. She has denied being transphobic.

The controversy has also extended to other Harry Potter events and productions, including the upcoming HBO television adaptation, on which Rowling serves as an executive producer.

The Oxford Street demonstration highlights how disagreements over Rowling’s views continue to follow the franchise, even as its commercial attractions draw fans.