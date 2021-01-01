Kim Kardashian’s dreams of becoming a lawyer shattered as she fails first-year law exam

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she failed the baby Bar exam in this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, leaving her dreams of becoming a lawyer a bit further away.

Kim Kardashian , 40, has been left questioning whether her law dreams are still within her reach after she failed the baby Bar first year law exam in a preview of this week’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

While the reality TV icon has spent most of the past year studying for her baby Bar exam, she is still a long way off of getting her license and being able to practice law.

A snippet of this week’s episode shows a depressed-looking Kim explaining to her sisters Khloe, 36, and Kourtney, 42, that “Guys, I did not pass the baby Bar”.

The SKIMS entrepreneur also explains that the baby Bar exam is harder to pass than the official Bar exam.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian’s new look sets internet ablaze

She says: “If you do law school the way that I’m doing it, it’s a four-year program instead of your typical three-year program and after year one, you have to take the baby Bar.”

“This one is actually harder here than the official Bar”.

The preview of the episode also shows Kim talking to her mentor, attorney Jessica Jackson about her exam result.

Jessica tries to make Kim feel better by saying: “You needed a 560, you got a 474. That’s extremely close on a test that most people are not taking in the middle of a pandemic.”

In order to continue her studies, Kim needs to pass the baby Bar exam.

She previously explained to Vogue that she chose a career in law because: “I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

As per The Mirror, CNN commentator, Van Jones – who previously worked with Kim and is rumoured to now be in a relationship with her – has said he’s seen her in action and that she is rather powerful.

“I watched Kim Kardashian unleash the most effective, emotionally intelligent intervention that I’ve ever seen in American politics. It was remarkable.”

“So for people who have fallen for this media caricature of the party girl from ten years ago who hangs out with Paris Hilton? This is the daughter of an accomplished attorney and the mother of three black kids who is using her full power to make a difference on a tough issue and is shockingly good at it.”