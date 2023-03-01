Duke of Sussex criticized ’embarrassing’ new project: “shame on you”

It has been confirmed that Prince Harry will be the star attraction at a live event to promote his memoir, Spare. Before taking questions from the public, the Duke of Sussex will sit down with Dr. Gabor Maté to discuss living with loss and the significance of healing.

But, royal fans are dissatisfied with Harry’s “embarrassing” new project at the event, declaring “shame on you” over the news. At a virtual event, Prince Harry will answer questions from fans in order to promote his best-selling book, Spare.

Upon its release, Harry’s bombshell memoir became the fastest-selling non-fiction book in the UK. People from all around the world may now purchase a ticket and submit questions regarding his book for his live event. He will also explore coping with loss and the significance of personal healing with Dr. Gabor Maté, a famous speaker and bestselling author.

He’s the Prince of Toxicity.

Random House Group announced the news on Twitter, saying: “Join us on Saturday, March 4th for a virtual live conversation between Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, and Dr. Gabor Maté, renowned speaker and author of THE MYTH OF NORMAL: TRAUMA, ILLNESS, AND HEALING IN A TOXIC CULTURE.”

(Getty)

The audience is supposed to obey some strict rules. Throughout the event, there will be no live audience participation and no recording is allowed. The terms and conditions read: “Ticket holders will be viewing a live conversation. However, there will be no live audience participation. Chat will be disabled and any question pre-submitted and chosen to be asked live will be read by the moderator.”

The website also states: “This is a LIVE virtual event only; no recording will be shared with attendees and recording or sharing of the event is strictly prohibited.”

‘Prince of Toxicity’

Several fans were left furious by Harry’s new project one even branded Harry as the “Prince of Toxicity”. Taking to Twitter, one person definitely not buying a £19 ticket wrote: “He’s the Prince of Toxicity.” Another said: “Surely this is a parody post? How embarrassing. Though Harry, with the assistance of his wife, is well-suited to give a masterclass on toxicity and a blatant refusal to heal, all in the name of personal profit.”

Someone else commented: “Desperate for sales then. Shame on you.” Another stated Harry would avoid any “difficult” audience questions.

They added: “As if Harry is going to answer any difficult questions during this! We can all see this is manufactured fakery winge-fest.” But, not everyone agreed, with several Harry fans admitting they “can’t wait” to watch the show after buying the tickets.