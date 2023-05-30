Kelly Clarkson’s Post-Divorce Project Proves She’s Living Her Dreams After Brandon Blackstock Split

Following her challenging divorce from Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson is determined to begin anew. Her transformative journey extends beyond her relocation to the East Coast, as New York City is about to witness the full range of her talents.

In addition to being closer to her family, Clarkson saw this as an opportune time to shake up her life and fulfill her lifelong dream of being part of Broadway. During a recent interview with TalkShopLive while promoting her new album, Chemistry, she expressed her love for theater and Broadway, confessing that she never thought she would have the chance to be involved in such endeavors. While she didn’t disclose whether she would star in a show, she hinted at something grander in the works.

“I am currently writing and working on something…for Broadway,” Clarkson revealed. Could it be a vehicle where she takes the lead or a jukebox musical featuring her greatest hits? The possibilities are endless, and Clarkson, a 41-year-old judge on The Voice, has frequently discussed her Broadway aspirations over the past few years.

“I have dreams of maybe Broadway one day. And I have different dreams I’ve had since I was a kid. I don’t know how it will all unfold,” she shared with Variety. “I could do a show for years if we’re fortunate enough to create that kind of legacy. But at the same time, it doesn’t mean I can’t explore Broadway during the summer. It doesn’t mean I can’t embrace that adventurous spirit and mix things up.”

This significant move to the East Coast brings Clarkson closer to her dream and serves as a turning point, allowing her to move forward from a lengthy and challenging divorce. With determination and a desire to write her next chapter, Clarkson is poised to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.