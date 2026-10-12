Kelly Clarkson and Brooklyn store’s $15,000 bird feud gets nasty with ‘rude’ allegations

Kelly Clarkson is not backing down in her public feud with a Brooklyn store, firing back after the business disputed her account of an allegedly humiliating shopping experience.

The singer and talk-show host called Art of Play “rude” and a “liar” after the store claimed that the item she wanted to buy was never for sale in the first place.

The disagreement has since turned into a heated social media exchange, with both sides offering sharply different versions of what happened.

Taking to X and Instagram Stories on Sunday, October 11, the Stronger songstress responded sarcastically to the store’s explanation, writing, “Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with.”

She then described the conversation she says took place when she pointed to a price tag hanging beside the item, identified as “Singing Bird.”

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According to her, an employee told her that it cost $15,000 before offering to find something comparable for her in what she described as a condescending tone.

“That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool. So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it,” she wrote.

Brooklyn store that was publicly called out by Kelly Clarkson responds with a statement:



“[Kelly] inquired about buying ‘Molly,’ a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton who plays an important role in the magic shows we host here. Molly is permanently attached to the… pic.twitter.com/MGV7Pgi6pz — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2026

The Kelly Clarkson Show host also pushed back against any suggestion that her criticism was an attack on small businesses, insisting that she had visited the shop because she genuinely wanted to purchase something.

She ended her pointed message with a final dig: “Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

For the unversed, the drama began on Saturday, October 10, when the Voice judge revealed that she had driven to visit Art of Play, selling games, puzzles, toys and unusual curiosities.

In her first post, she said she felt as though she had been judged on her ability to afford the merchandise and compared the experience to Julia Roberts’ character in Pretty Woman, the 1990 film in which a shopper is treated dismissively by boutique staff.

“Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale,” the Because of You singer wrote in her original complaint, before sarcastically encouraging people to visit the store if they wanted to experience similar treatment.

Art of Play responded on Instagram the following day, identifying the object at the centre of the dispute as “Molly,” a one-of-a-kind singing and dancing bird automaton that plays a role in the magic shows hosted at the shop.

The business said Molly was permanently attached to the wall and was not for sale.

The store’s explanation, however, did little to settle the disagreement. Clarkson, 44, reposted a fan’s comment pointing to the bird’s apparent $15,000 price tag and then shared her own detailed rebuttal, insisting that the employee had explicitly told her the item was available for that amount.