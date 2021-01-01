6 Homemade Facial Masks for Acne-Prone Skin

Acne may be a very common problem but one that can leave you physically and emotionally scarred for years. The face is one region that requires the most maintenance because it receives the brunt of all evils from acne to UV rays to other kinds of blemishes and skincare issues. While a clean lifestyle and healthy foods habits can help prevent the onset of acne, sometimes the problem is inevitable.

Here are some simple and effective DIY homemade face masks for acne-prone skin.

1. Egg yolk mask

Carefully break 3 to 4 eggs to extract only the yolks. Save the whites for something else. Use a spoon to blend the egg yolks to a creamy consistency. Take a cotton pad, dip in the yolks and apply on the face gently. Let it dry until it forms a crispy shell on your face. Pull off the dry shell as much as possible without the use of water.

Subsequently, rinse your face with warm water. Use a mild cleanser after this procedure. The remaining egg yolks in the bowl can be covered tightly with a plastic film and refrigerated for 2 to 3 days. This mask pulls out impurities from pores, tightens pores, and prevents clogging of dirt or grime.

2. Almond mask

Acne can appear not just on oily skin but also on dry skin. Soak 5 to 6 almonds in some milk overnight. Grind the nuts along with milk to a smooth paste and apply to the face. Let it dry. Rinse with lukewarm water. Besides reducing the formation of blemishes, acne, or scars, this mask also replenishes the skin of required moisture levels.

Courtesy: Everyday Health

3. Strawberry and honey mask

Salicylic acid is a primary ingredient in many acne medications. It is used to unclog pores, cut down bacteria, and exfoliate. This element is naturally found in abundance in strawberries. Honey has anti-inflammatory properties. Mash them together and apply the paste to your face. Leave for 20 minutes and rinse with warm water. Pat dry and moisturize. You will begin to notice differences quickly.

4. Aspirin mask

Crush two aspirin tablets, add two tablespoons of Greek yogurt, and a quarter teaspoon of lemon juice to form a paste. Apply, wait and rinse. Blemishes will quickly come down with periodic usage.

5. Pumpkin mask

Pumpkins are not just great as a dish but also fight oil and bacteria that cause blemishes on the skin. Without manual scrubbing, pumpkins can exfoliate the skin gently. Blend together two tablespoons of finely grated raw pumpkin with one egg white, one teaspoon lemon juice, and two teaspoons of tomato juice. Apply the mask on your face and neck areas. Let it dry for 15 minutes and rinse off. This homemade face mask is easy, effective, and inexpensive.

6. Oatmeal and onion mask

Onions have anti-inflammatory properties. Oatmeal deep cleanses the pores to eliminate pimples and acne scars. Add quarter cup boiling water to one-third cup of oatmeal and let it sit for five minutes. Take one large white onion and blend it into a smooth paste. Bring all the ingredients together with half a teaspoon of honey. Apply the mask on the face and let it sit for 10 minutes. Rinse off. This mask can be made and refrigerated for up to a week’s time.

When you make use of homemade ingredients, you can be sure your skin is not exposed to harsh chemicals. This way you can cut down potential risks, save some bucks and also nourish your skin with the goodness of nature.