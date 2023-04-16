Kate Middleton Is Reportedly ‘Relieved’ She Doesn’t Have to Fake a United Front With Meghan Markle at Coronation

After refusing King Charles III’s coronation invitation, Meghan Markle may not be the only one taking a deep breath; it seems that Kate Middleton is also relieved that the occasion will be a bit less hectic.

The Princess of Wales may be delighted about not having to maintain that façade again after allegedly saying that the walkabout with the Sussexes was “one of the toughest things she’d ever had to do.”

According to a Daily Mail insider, Kate was allegedly upset over the news, but “Charles would be happy.” The absence of Meghan will be welcomed by the rest of the family; Kate would have found it especially awkward.

It was a difficult time for them all after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, as Robert Jobson also revealed in his book Our King: Charles III: The Man and the Monarch Exposed. It adds to the tales Prince Harry described in his book, Spare when he noted the difficulty the sisters-in-law had in reaching a consensus on issues ranging from bridesmaid attire to pregnant brain.

Harry is just coming in for the event, so even if Meghan had chosen to attend the coronation, she wouldn’t have had much time to talk to Kate. He is not participating in the parade and has no intention of attending any of the other events.

There would be no time for quarreling or even trying to work things out since all eyes would be on King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla when they formally assumed the throne.