Kai Trump Faces Controversy for Taking Secret Service to Erewhon and Joking About ‘Bankruptcy’

Kai Trump, the 18-year-old influencer and granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has drawn online criticism after posting a video of her shopping trip to the upscale grocery store Erewhon in Los Angeles, accompanied by Secret Service agents.

The vlog, which Kai shared on YouTube, documents her visit to the well-known luxury supermarket during a recent trip to California. In the video, she walks through the store, sampling different items, browsing products, and commenting on the brand’s high prices.

Erewhon is widely known for its premium groceries and celebrity-inspired menu items. During the trip, Kai tried one of the store’s most famous offerings, the $22 Hailey Bieber-inspired strawberry smoothie, which has become a popular item among visitors.

She also purchased a $128 Erewhon sweatshirt while filming the experience for her viewers. As she placed items into her shopping cart, Kai joked about the growing cost of her purchases.

“I’m like about to go bankrupt with this stuff,” she said while laughing at the camera. Moments later, she added another joke about the expensive outing, saying, “I’m gonna have to file for bankruptcy.”

Reports indicate that the total amount spent during the shopping trip exceeded $233. The video was posted under the title “I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon,” which also drew attention online.

After the vlog circulated on social media, some users criticised both the title and the tone of the video. Several commenters argued that the jokes about money and the focus on an expensive shopping trip felt insensitive.

One viewer responded to the video by writing, “Title might be the most tone deaf thing I’ve ever read. Like legit lmao.” Another user posted a similar reaction, commenting, “thanks for showing us the grocery store none of us will ever shop at.”

The video also sparked reactions across other social media platforms. Some critics questioned whether the clip was intentionally designed to provoke reactions online.

“I have to believe she’s rage baiting,” one social media post said. Another user described the vlog as “disgusting” and “scene-causing.”

However, not all responses were negative. Some viewers defended Kai, saying the video simply showed a typical vlog-style experience and that she was documenting her visit to a popular Los Angeles location.

Supporters also pointed out that, as the granddaughter of the sitting US president, Kai is required to travel with Secret Service protection, making the presence of agents unavoidable in her daily activities.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video has generated widespread discussion online, highlighting how public figures, even younger influencers, often face scrutiny for seemingly ordinary moments shared on social media.

