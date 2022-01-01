Los Angeles: Two men are found stabbed to death, suspect in custody

Police responded early Saturday and found the two victims on the 300 block of West 77th Street.

A police spokeswoman said two men were found stabbed to death in South Los Angeles early Saturday, and a third man was taken into custody in the case.

Officer Annie Hernandez said LAPD officers responded to the 300 block of West 77th Street at 12:18 a.m. and found two men with stab wounds, one in his 30s and the other in his 60s. Both were pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Hernandez stated that a suspect was arrested by police and that the investigation is ongoing. She did not name the suspect, only describing him as a man in his 60s.

According to LAPD statistics, homicides increased by 1.5% in the month of August compared to the same period last year. In the 77th Street District of the LAPD, the homicides were up 2.7%

