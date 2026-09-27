Jodie Turner-Smith sued over allegations involving brother Richard Smith

Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith and her brother, Richard Smith, are facing a lawsuit filed by three anonymous women who allege they were subjected to drug use and nonconsensual sexual activity at parties involving Richard.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday, September 24, names Richard Smith as a defendant over allegations including sexual battery, false imprisonment, emotional distress and fraud. Jodie Turner-Smith is separately accused of property-related negligence, negligence per se, child endangerment and aiding and abetting.

According to the lawsuit, the three Jane Does claim Richard invited them to gatherings where they allegedly encountered narcotics, firearms and people engaging in sexual activity.

Jane Does 1 and 3 allege Richard pressured them to use drugs and participate in sexual activities. Jane Doe 3 further claims she was allowed to stay at Richard’s Los Angeles home in exchange for sex.

Jane Doe 1 alleges she later discovered the property was owned by Jodie Turner-Smith. Jane Doe 2 makes similar allegations and claims Richard told her that Jodie knew about his alleged drug activities, used cocaine with him and helped pay for additional narcotics.

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(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jane Doe 2 also alleges Richard said Jodie gave him an Audi that he allegedly used to transport packages containing narcotics across state lines.

Jodie Turner-Smith has denied the allegations through her representative, who told TMZ that the lawsuit is “fictional” and claimed it was filed by someone who had previously harassed the actress.

The representative also disputed the claims made against Turner-Smith, calling the lawsuit an alleged abuse of the legal system and saying the accusations are not true.

The lawsuit identifies three anonymous accusers, while Turner-Smith’s camp claims one person is presenting themselves as three separate Jane Does. The allegations have not been proven in court.