Jennifer Lawrence’s husband told her to ‘get a hotel room’ after a product made her smell like fish

Jennifer Lawrence has revealed that her husband, Cooke Maroney, once asked her to get a hotel room after an experimental haircare product left her smelling like fish.

The Oscar-winning actress shared the story in an interview with The Cut for its October 2026 cover, discussing the testing process behind her new haircare brand, Mes.

Lawrence recalled leaving an unscented version of the brand’s hair mask in her hair for four days while testing it, only to discover that the product had developed an unpleasant smell.

“My husband was like, ‘If you don’t wash your hair, you have to get a hotel room,” she told the publication.

Lawrence, who married art gallery director Maroney in 2019, said the experience was part of her hands-on involvement in developing the products for Mes, which launched on October 27.

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The brand debuted with three products: a repair mask, a restyling serum and a volumising mist. Lawrence developed the line in partnership with Jasmina Aganovic, an MIT-trained chemical and biological engineer and founder of biotechnology company Arcaea.

(Photo by Getty Images)

The actress explained that creating the brand gave her a similar feeling to making a film, describing the process as an exciting creative experience.

“There is an undeniable energetic thing that happens when you’re creating things, whether it’s a movie or a product. I got that same electric buzz I get from building a character,” she said.

Lawrence also admitted she was still figuring out how to promote her new business, adding that she had to convince herself she had created something exceptional.

“I have to pretend I’ve made the greatest thing on earth,” she said. “Otherwise it gets too scary. It’s a form of forced manifestation.”

The Hunger Games star has previously spoken about the challenges of maintaining her hair while working on film sets, where styling and colouring can cause damage. Her experiences helped inspire the brand’s focus on haircare products designed to combine styling and treatment.

Lawrence and Maroney share two children. The actress also spoke about motherhood in the interview, saying she wanted to be a “sexy mom” and revealing that she hopes to get a facelift in the future.

Mes marks Lawrence’s latest venture beyond acting, as she continues to expand her creative work while balancing her career and family life.