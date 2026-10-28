Amanda Seyfried hinted at secret ‘You Can See Everything’ role in resurfaced 2025 interview

Amanda Seyfried may have hinted at her involvement in You Can See Everything during a 2025 interview with CBS Sunday Morning, months before her role in the A24 documentary about Elizabeth Holmes became public.

In the resurfaced interview, Seyfried, who portrayed the disgraced Theranos founder in Hulu’s The Dropout, was asked by CBS contributor Ben Mankiewicz to imitate Holmes as if she were speaking to her children. The actress obliged, briefly recreating Holmes’ distinctive voice while discussing how she had prepared for the role.

“I don’t look anything like her,” Seyfried said, before adding that she had “some practice lately”. She went on to explain that Holmes had developed a particular way of speaking, noting that the former technology executive had lowered her vocal pitch for her own reasons.

“But it’s her own way of speaking; she can’t change it,” Seyfried said. “She did definitely bring [her voice tone] down a few frequencies for her own reasons. But she was performing. She was playing a character. But her voice is her voice.”

At the time, the comment about having recent practice went largely unnoticed. However, it has taken on new significance following the revelation that Seyfried plays a substantial role in You Can See Everything, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The actress helps Fielder recreate some of his interactions with Holmes that were not captured on camera, using her experience portraying the former Theranos chief executive. Seyfried also challenges Fielder and Holmes’ husband, Billy Evans, during discussions about certain subjects in the documentary.

Her involvement was deliberately kept out of the film’s promotional materials and early reviews, allowing audiences to discover her appearance while watching the documentary. As the film entered its third week in cinemas, interest in Seyfried’s role increased, with online searches for the actress reportedly surging the previous week.

You Can See Everything has enjoyed an impressive theatrical run since its release. The A24 documentary earned approximately $45 million at the domestic box office within its first 10 days, expanding from 855 cinemas to 2,655 in its second weekend.

The film’s performance has prompted speculation that it could eventually reach $100 million domestically, an unusual achievement for a documentary, particularly one with a runtime of approximately three hours.

Seyfried previously received widespread acclaim for portraying Holmes in The Dropout, which explored the rise and collapse of Theranos, the blood-testing company that became the centre of a major corporate fraud scandal. Her performance earned her an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie in 2022.

With her involvement in You Can See Everything now becoming more widely known, the resurfaced interview offers an early glimpse of Seyfried returning to one of her most recognisable roles, this time as part of a documentary examining Holmes and the events surrounding her downfall.