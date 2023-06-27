Jennifer Lawrence Sets the Record Straight on Rumors of Affair with Liam Hemsworth

Actress Jennifer Lawrence has finally addressed ongoing speculation regarding a supposed secret affair with Liam Hemsworth, who was previously married to Miley Cyrus.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lawrence participated in a game of Plead The Fifth, where she emphatically denied any romantic involvement with Liam off-screen while they were filming The Hunger Games.

Speculation of a clandestine fling between the two intensified when Miley released the music video for her song “Flowers.” Fans claimed that Miley’s slinky gold Saint Laurent dress bore a resemblance to the gold Prabal Gurung gown Jennifer had worn to The Hunger Games premiere alongside Liam in 2012.

Setting the record straight, Jennifer stated, “Not true. Total rumor. We all know we only kissed one time, and it was years after they broke up, so I just assumed that was a coincidence.”

The reference was made to Jennifer’s previous appearance on Watch What Happens Live in 2015, where she admitted to kissing Liam off-camera. Back then, she playfully remarked, “Liam and I grew up together. Liam’s real hot. What would you have done?” during an interview with Andy.

During her recent interview, the 32-year-old actress expressed her frustration with false information circulating about her on the internet, finding it “upsetting.”

Jennifer’s revelation follows her previous disclosure that she almost turned down the role of Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games due to concerns about the level of fame she would attain. She explained on The Rewatchable podcast, “I almost didn’t do Hunger Games because Twilight had come out and that fandom had happened. […] I didn’t want to be the most famous person on the planet.

That’s a very different life than what I had pictured for myself.” Currently married to Cooke Maroney, Jennifer, and her husband are parents to a one-year-old son named Cy. Liam and Miley tied the knot at the end of 2018 after an on-off relationship but ultimately parted ways after eight months of marriage in August 2019.