Something has been wrong with Marvel Studios since Avengers: Endgame. The level of excitement for projects in Phases Four and Five has not yet hit the levels seen during the first three phases, and supporters have spent an excessive amount of time trying to work out why.

Some have complained that Moon Knight, the Eternals, Kate Bishop, Shang-Chi, Kamala Khan, and Kang the Conqueror took up far too much of Phase Four. But James Gunn, who knows a thing or two about Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling, has identified a narrative decision that, in his opinion, makes MCU storytelling challenging.

According to New York Post, James Gunn intends to finish up his participation in the MCU with this summer’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will debut Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), reunite Gamora (Zoe Saldana) with her “family,” and explore Rocket’s backstory.

Gunn, of course, is heading to DC Films as co-CEO with director Peter Safran, as well as writing and directing Superman: Legacy. However, in a wide-ranging conversation with Rolling Stone, Gunn discussed the MCU and his thoughts on why stories in Phases Four and Five may be struggling.

He explained: I really want Marvel to keep making good movies. I think it’s really hard in the wake of the Blip. There’s this worldwide, universe-wide event that happened. And in truth, everybody would be stark raving mad at this point.

So it’s hard to write stories in the wake of that. This is why the Guardians movies have been easier because they’re set outside of that a little bit. The Blip has inspired a number of stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Blip is the era during which half of the world’s population disappeared for five years. Thor really should have gone for the head.