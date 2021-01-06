Pregnant Hilary Duff rushed to hospital with infection blaming ‘Covid tests at work’

Hilary Duff is considered a dream girl and plays a unique character in many Disney project. 33 years old [Lizzie McGuire] actress open up about her Covid condition. she was hospitalised with an eye infection, blaming Covid testing at work for it.

She is expecting her third child and shared a number of photos of her family Christmas as well as a snap of her at the entrance to the emergency room at the hospital.

She captioned the snap on Instagram: “Took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work.”

One of the photos that Hilary shared was of her family in matching pyjamas, as husband Koma, 33, and daughter Banks, two, posed for the camera.

She wrote: “We went to Boston for Christmas and we all wore this for basically two days straight.”

Hilary was also forced to quarantine in November after being exposed to Covid as she expects her second child with Matthew, after having a son with ex Mike Comrie.