Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s last-minute power play ahead of King Charles’ coronation: expert

After much speculation, it was finally announced that Prince Harry would attend the royal coronation, while Duchess Meghan declined the invite to attend a 4-year-old’s birthday party instead.

However, Meghan’s recent PR moves have been questionable, including sending secret letters to King Charles and attending a Lakers game where she brushed off Harry’s advances on the “kiss cam.”

Now, she is relying on a close confidant to launch a new PR missile, hoping to remind people of their charitable work. However, the choice of a little-watched UK show, “This Morning,” may not have been the best option.

The truth is that Meghan and Harry were cordially invited to spend the festive season with the family, but they had trouble getting in touch with Harry due to changing phones for “security” reasons.

Palace courtiers are unsure of Harry’s travel plans and fear that Meghan and Harry may use this opportunity for their own publicity. In the end, Meghan may use her children to sprinkle a little limelight her way and the palace awaits the next rumblings.