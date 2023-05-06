Kick Knee Pain to the Curb: Proven Strategies for a Pain-Free Life

When you are younger, people have warned you about it. “Sooner or later you will feel pain in your knees,” some might say. Others would claim it is inevitable to feel knee pain during their life. But that does not have to be the case, per se.

That is because you are about to see how to fix knee pain for life with the help of two guys famous in the fitness industry: Ben Patrick and Will Tennyson.

Ben Patrick is commonly known online as the Knees Over Toes Guy. He is an American fitness coach who overcame a debilitating knee and shin pain when he was younger. His fitness programs revolve around fixing knee issues and strengthening them forever.

Will Tennyson is a Canadian YouTuber who uploads fitness routines, nutrition advice, and lifestyle content on his channel which has over 1.85 million subscribers. He struggled with body image as a younger kid but has since bounced back after discovering weightlifting and he wants to make people as enthusiastic about fitness and wellness as he is.

The two of them got together to develop the ultimate routine to fix knee pain forever. Check it out.

How to Fix Knee Pain for Life

Well, to be fair, Will Tennyson didn’t develop this ultimate routine for fixing knee pain for life. He is actually the subject of the video because he has very bad knees. He even has nicknames for his knees (one is Anakin because it’s gone to the dark side, and the other is Obi-Wan because it is his last hope).

Anyway, what exactly is this routine that will fix knee pain for life? This is what Ben Patrick told him.

“I would invite you to do 2 to 3 days a week,” he says. The exercises are:

Sled push

Backward sled pull

This is just part of the routine, but if you already have some knee pain or are prone to knee injuries, begin with the above exercises, especially the backward pull. “This is the one that’s safest to do more often. That sounds ridiculous, but I advise people to put in 100 miles backward.”

The next exercises are also part of a routine for you to strengthen everything around your knees to get rid of the pain and keep it away.

Weighted tip toes curl

Reverse step ups

ATG split squats

And that is it. Apply progressive overload, either by incrementing weight, reps, or frequency of the workouts, and you will have a pain-free knee for life.

According to Ben Patrick, you should already feel the relief of pain in your knees after two weeks even if you do only backward sled pulls.

There are many possible causes of knee pain, including:

Injury: Knee injuries are a common cause of knee pain. They can occur from a variety of causes, such as sports, falls, or accidents. Overuse: Repetitive activities or overuse of the knee joint can cause pain, especially in athletes or people who perform physical labor. Osteoarthritis: This is a degenerative joint disease that occurs when the cartilage that cushions the knee joint wears down over time, causing pain, stiffness, and swelling. Rheumatoid arthritis: This is an autoimmune disorder that causes inflammation in the joints, including the knee joint. Gout: Gout is a type of arthritis that can cause sudden, severe pain in the knee joint due to the buildup of uric acid crystals. Tendinitis: Tendinitis is an inflammation of the tendons that attach muscles to bones. It can cause pain in the front, back, or sides of the knee. Bursitis: Bursitis is an inflammation of the bursae, small fluid-filled sacs that cushion the knee joint. It can cause pain, swelling, and stiffness in the knee. Meniscus tears: The meniscus is a rubbery, C-shaped disc that cushions the knee joint. Tears in the meniscus can occur as a result of a sudden twist or turn, causing pain, swelling, and stiffness. Patellofemoral pain syndrome: This is a condition that causes pain in the front of the knee, around the kneecap. It can be caused by overuse, injury, or misalignment of the patella (kneecap). Osgood-Schlatter disease: This is a condition that affects children and adolescents, causing pain and swelling just below the knee joint due to inflammation of the growth plate.

It’s important to see a doctor if you experience knee pain for a longer period to determine the underlying cause and receive appropriate treatment.

Strengthening your lower body is important for overall fitness and can also help improve your performance in sports and daily activities. Here are some reasons why:

Improved balance and stability: A strong lower body can help improve balance and stability, which is important for preventing falls and injuries, especially as we age. Increased athletic performance: A strong lower body is essential for many sports and activities, such as running, jumping, and squatting. Improving lower body strength can help improve your performance and reduce your risk of injury. Improved posture: A strong lower body can help improve your posture by supporting your spine and reducing strain on your lower back. Reduced risk of chronic diseases: Lower body exercises can help improve blood flow, reduce inflammation, and increase bone density, which can reduce your risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and osteoporosis. Easier daily activities: A strong lower body can make it easier to perform everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs, and carrying groceries.

Overall, having a strong lower body can improve your physical health, enhance your athletic performance, and make daily activities easier and more comfortable.