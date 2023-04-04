Prince Harry ‘likely has an arrangement’ with a big fashion brand: experts says

Prince Harry “likely has an arrangement” with a big fashion brand after being seen wearing a designer shirt, according to a renowned stylist. During his unexpected visit to the UK last week, the Duke of Sussex walked out in a high fashion brand to attend a High Court Hearing in his claim against Associated Newspapers over claims of unlawful information-gathering.

According to Mirror reports, Harry made a discrete nod to his wife Meghan Markle by wearing a Christian Dior shirt on the trip, which is one of Meghan’s favorite high-fashion brands.

Miranda Holder, a royal fashion expert, believes Harry’s fashion decision indicates that he has an endorsement agreement with the brand as he takes his fashion in a “new direction.”

She stated that the Prince “prefers a more casual style,” particularly since he moved to California with his wife in 2020 after leaving royal life in the UK.

People are used to seeing Harry in T-shirts or checked shirts with “a preppy blazer thrown on if he needs to take things up a notch,” according to Miranda. However, she stated that there are times when formal clothing is needed.

“A suit was a natural choice for Harry’s court appearance, but opting for super brand Dior was a sartorial curveball for Harry. “The designer could be perceived by many as too flash for his normally understated personal style,” Miranda told Newsweek.

She added: “Designer sponsorship deals with celebrities are commonplace, and it is highly likely that the Sussexes have an arrangement with Dior; it would be a highly convenient passive income for Harry and Meghan.”

She also said the couple would “make ideal ambassadors for the brand.” Harry and Meghan allegedly earned £109 million ($135 million) from deals with Spotify and Netflix.

According to the MailOnline, the duke and duchess also signed a four-book contract with Penguin Random House for £16 million.

The Duke of Sussex is also said to have earned £16 million ($20 million) from his debut memoir Spare, of which he gave £1.2 million ($1.5 million) to charity.