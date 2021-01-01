Prince Harry To Release ‘Intimate, Heartfelt’ Memoir

Prince Harry will be writing an “intimate and heartfelt memoir,” its publisher, Random House, announced. Though the book remains untitled, it now has a release window.

In a statement the Duke of Sussex released Monday, he said he is writing this piece as a man he has become and not as the prince everybody knows. He wants to show the “highs and lows, the mistakes and the lessons he has learned” through this book.

Harry admits he has worn several hats over the years. So, he hopes that he can show people have a lot more in common no matter where they come from by telling his story.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful,” he said.

However, according to The Associated Press, the financial terms were not disclosed, though Random House claimed Harry would donate its proceeds to charity.

The publishing company announced it would be the first time Harry would share the “definitive account” of his experiences, adventures, losses and life lessons that helped shape the man he has become.

The memoir will feature his life in the public eye from childhood. It will delve into his dedication to service, military duty and his being a husband and father.

“Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous and uplifting human story,” Random House added.

The New York Times noted Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, had been building their own media empire since they announced their departure from the royal family. They are now working to establish their financial independence, away from their royal lives.

They have secured a $100-million production deal with Netflix to create documentaries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s programming. They also signed a podcast deal with Spotify and joined the Harry Walker Agency to hold speaking engagements.

Now, here comes the memoir. The book’s coming seems to be inevitable after Harry and Meghan’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

In fact, it looks like the Duchess of Sussex herself will have her own memoir, too. Anyhow, there is already a slew of books about the Sussexes.

There is Katie Nicholl’s “Harry: Life, Loss and Love,” Leslie Carroll’s “American Princess” and Andrew Morton’s “Meghan: A Hollywood Princess.” Random House Children’s Books also released Meghan’s picture book, titled “The Bench,” featuring the bond of Harry and their son, Archie.

Harry’s memoir is set for release in 2022.