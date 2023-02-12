Harry and Meghan told to stay away from coronation: ‘They’re all yours, America’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “burnt their bridges here” according to the GB News presenter.

“You can have them, America,” a critic said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s presence at King Charles‘ coronation. According to TV host Nana Akua, the Sussexes have “burnt their bridges” in the UK and are no longer welcome by the British public.

Her statement came after the Express reported that they plan to travel from the United States to see the coronation. She went on to criticize Prince Harry’s “embarrassing” memoir Spare, as well as Meghan’s “dreadful” Spotify podcast and Netflix show.

Citing reported negotiations with the royal family around Harry’s attendance at the coronation, Nana wrote for GB News: “Ok, let me make something clear. I as a member of the British public don’t want you and Meghan there.

She continued: “It’s a state event, not a family affair which is ultimately being paid for by the British taxpayer, the people who live in the country you are dissing, and the country that has paid for your privileged upbringing and afforded you your title.”

Nana went on to write: “In Harry and Meghan’s quest for privacy, we’ve had to endure a dreadful podcast, a whinge-fest of a so call documentary and an embarrassing book, which let’s face it nobody would be interested in if Harry wasn’t a Prince.”

The attendance of Harry and Meghan at his father’s coronation on May 6 is believed to have been a hot topic in royal circles in recent months. One option being considered is for Harry to come to the UK for the ceremony for less than 48 hours, while Meghan and their children remain in California.

Nana, on the other hand, urged them not to participate in her opinion piece. After referencing a reported American view on the Duke and Duchess, she added: “Well, they’re all yours now…you can keep ’em, they’ve burnt their bridges here.”