He said: “I think it’s going to be very awkward if they do meet up.

“From what I am told the rift is not a lot better at the moment – they are not talking a lot.

“I think they will put on a united front for the unveiling of Diana’s statue and I’m sure they will put on a united front for the birthday celebrations but behind the scenes I think there’s going to be a lot of tension.”

During their last engagement as senior royals, the Commonwealth Day service last March, Harry and Meghan entered Westminster Abbey separately from William and Kate, and sat behind them rather than beside them, fuelling rumours of a rift between the two brothers.