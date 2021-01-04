Mum’s lesser-known Covid symptom ‘spread to eyes’ before she ‘felt like zombie’

Horrible news has been reported in England, 39 years old local reporter [ Teesside Live journalist’ Felicity Collinson] has shown her struggle while the contract with Covid-19 and managing symptoms at home with her kids and boyfriend over the Christmas season

Journalist Felicity Collinson, 39 mother-of-two says she suffered a swollen and stiff neck that left her feeling like a “zombie” from a horror movie as she battled the Covid-19 virus over the festive season.

According to daily star, Collinson and her boyfriend self isolated for 10 days along with two sons, following coronavirus tested positive on the big event Christmas.

She elaborated that “ I am not expecting the symptoms becoming so bad as she is young, fit and healthy, but she was deprived of strength or vitality, suffering from a temperature, a cough and headaches as she battled the virus.

The NHS describes the most-common symptoms as being a fever/temperature, cough or loss of smell and taste. however, she said she also suffered a headache that “spread to my eyes”.

Documenting her experience in Teesside Live, Felicity revealed what it was like to suffer from some of the less-known symptoms she encountered.