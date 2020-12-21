4 Reasons Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s 2021 Might Come With A Surprise

British Royal family news reveals while Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle certainly did have a lot of ups and downs this year – with some through no fault of their own – one could say that they are definitely closing out the year with a bang.

That’s because they are not only going to produce new content with their multi-million contract with Netflix, but they are also going to produce content that will sound like ‘woke salads’ (as some critics would say) to the ears with yet another multi-million dollar deal with Spotify. With that said, we’ve got five reasons why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2021 will produce quite a lot of surprises. Check it out below and let us know what you think.

#1 They Are Set To Become The Billion-Dollar Royal Couple

While no one knows all of the main reasons and points while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family, they did hint that they want to be more financially independent. And boy is that going to happen as the Duke and Duchess are set to become the first royal billion-dollar couple with their various multi-million dollar deals. Talk about cha-ching!

#2 Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Be Everywhere, Whether People Like It Or Not

For those who think they’ve seen enough of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, well it seems like they haven’t seen anything yet. That’s because Harry and Meghan will be everywhere, regardless of whether people like it or not. With their Netflix deal and their Spotify deal, fans and critics alike will be seeing them and hearing them. The only thing left for them to do is come up with their own brand of cereal or instant lattes.

#3 They Very Well Might Become A Multi-Media Power Company

While there was some talk that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to become the next philanthropic couple like Barack and Michelle Obama or Bill and Melinda Gates, it seems like they are going in the direction of Oprah Winfrey by becoming their own multi-million dollar media power company.

#4 Another Sussex On The Way?

With all of the above said, there has also been speculation that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might be looking to expand their family in 2021. In fact, there’s some speculation that another Sussex baby might be on the way, although that has been unconfirmed. Wouldn’t that be the best icing on the cake for Harry and Meg? Watch this space.