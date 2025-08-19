Hannah Gosselin stuns fans with boho swimsuit look during Cabo getaway

Hannah Gosselin, one of Jon and Kate Gosselin’s famous sextuplets, is stepping into her own spotlight and showing off her style along the way.

The 21-year-old shared new photos from her summer trip to Mexico, where she turned heads in a soft pink, deep-V swimsuit that gave off effortless boho chic vibes. She captioned the Sunday, August 17 post simply with “Cabo” and a location pin, letting the images do the talking.

The sleek one-piece featured a high-cut leg that added a modern edge to her beach look. Hannah topped it off with a cream cowboy hat adorned with beads and a concho-style band, which she wore over her long, wavy hair. The ensemble struck the perfect balance between glam and laid-back coastal style.

Hannah Gosselin wows fans in plunging pink swimsuit during Cabo getaway (MEGA)



This isn’t the first time Hannah has shared snaps from the popular destination. Back in June, she posted a series of photos in a mint green thong bikini paired with round sunglasses, striking poses while wading through the water. Her followers praised the look then, and her latest photos show she’s continuing to lean into her love for bold, stylish swimwear.

Meanwhile, her mom Kate Gosselin recently revealed that Hannah is still very much a part of her life despite years of speculation about family rifts. In an August 14 TikTok video, Kate told fans that Hannah had just helped her put together an Amazon list of products she’d mentioned on her platform. “I’m really excited, because I was asking her for help. She’s really good,” Kate said with a smile.

One fan admitted in the comments that they didn’t even realize Hannah still spoke to her mom, to which Kate quickly replied, “Yep! Always has. Don’t believe what you hear out there, constantly being shoved down your throat.”

The mother-daughter exchange drew plenty of attention since the Gosselin family has faced years of tabloid drama following Kate and Jon’s split. Hannah, who has lived primarily with Jon in recent years, has been seen publicly supporting both parents at different times, though fans have often speculated about strained relationships among the siblings and with Kate.

Hannah Gosselin turns heads with daring swimsuit style while relaxing in Cabo (Isabella Kahn)



For now, Hannah seems focused on enjoying her young adult life and expressing herself through fashion and travel. Her posts from Cabo highlight a more confident, independent side of her as she continues to grow up in front of fans who first knew her as a child on Jon & Kate Plus 8.

The photos showcase not just her evolving style but also her ability to carve out her own identity outside the family’s reality TV legacy. And if her mom’s latest comments are anything to go by, Hannah and Kate still share a strong connection despite the headlines that suggest otherwise.