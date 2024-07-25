“People Don’t Want to Believe That We’re Happy” Hailey Bieber on Divorce Rumors and Hiding Her Pregnancy

Hailey Bieber is opening up about her relationship with Justin Bieber, addressing the persistent divorce rumors and revealing why she decided to keep her pregnancy a secret for six months, told Hello!

In a new cover story for W Magazine, Hailey Bieber shared details about her pregnancy, which she and Justin announced with a heartfelt vow renewal video in May 2024, just as she was finishing her second trimester.

Although Hailey kept her pregnancy private for most of its duration, she admitted she considered hiding it even longer to protect her privacy. “I probably could have [hidden] it until the end,” she told W, “but I didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly. I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good. I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life.” Since then, she has embraced her maternity style, proudly showcasing her baby bump in her outfits.

Hailey also explained that she was able to keep the pregnancy a secret for so long because she “stayed small for a long time.” She added, “I didn’t have a belly, really, until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it. I was able to wear big jackets and stuff.”

Leading up to the pregnancy announcement, Hailey and Justin’s relationship was often the target of gossip and criticism. Hailey acknowledged this ongoing scrutiny in her interview, admitting it has been a constant issue since they got together. “People have made me feel so bad about my relationship since day one,” she said, addressing the divorce rumors she previously shut down on social media.

“‘Oh, they’re falling apart. They hate each other. They’re getting divorced,’” she added. “It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy,” Hailey continued. “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less. I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said, and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Hailey also shared her initial reservations about the pregnancy, which stemmed from her deep love for Justin. She admitted that the beginning of the pregnancy “was super emotional” because she was fearful about how a baby would change their dynamic. “[I was] like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’” she confessed. “I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”

As sources close to the couple have noted, Hailey and Justin are eagerly anticipating the baby’s arrival. They are making the most of their time by “spending time with family and friends, going to church, and leaning on their close-knit circles regularly,” which has reportedly brought them “closer to one another than ever before.”