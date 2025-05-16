Harry and Meghan’s Star-Studded Montecito Gathering: Why They Really Invited Brooklyn and Nicola

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened the doors of their lavish Montecito home this week for an intimate get-together, and among the notable guests were Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz. But their invite wasn’t just for showbiz glitz – there was a more personal reason behind it.

A source close to the Sussexes told Page Six that it wasn’t just the Beckhams at the event. “While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring, and generous.”

That sentiment was echoed by another insider, speaking to The Sun, who explained just how much of a support system the royal couple has been to Brooklyn in particular. “Harry and Meghan were very empathetic and very kind to them both. Harry was fully aware of the situation and offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar.”

It’s no secret that Harry’s life in the spotlight has had its rough patches – something Brooklyn, the son of football legend David Beckham and former Spice Girl Victoria, is now experiencing in his way. Being raised in the public eye comes with a price, and Harry clearly recognised the pressures the young couple are facing.

The comparison between the two men hasn’t gone unnoticed. Writing for the Daily Mail, journalist Liz Jones, who recently appeared on Celebrity Big Brother, pointed out just how closely their lives mirror each other’s.

“Harry and Brooklyn’s trajectories are eerily similar and proof that privilege is a double-edged sword,” she wrote. “Both have been famous since birth. Both have faced ridicule online and in print. Neither will surpass the achievements of their fathers – one the King of England and the other of English football.”

She didn’t hold back, adding, “At 40, Harry seems rudderless. Fourteen years his junior, Brooklyn, too, has failed to find his feet, dabbling in modelling, photography and now cookery.”

For Harry, who’s been vocal about his struggles with the media and royal life, perhaps it’s no surprise he’d want to offer a bit of solidarity to someone walking a similar path. And for Brooklyn and Nicola, the chance to connect with a couple who know exactly what life under a microscope feels like may have come as a welcome change of pace.