Gwen Stefani Can Now Marry Blake Shelton After Her Marriage With Gavin Rossdale Gets Annulled By The Catholic Church

It seems Gwen Stefani‘s one of the biggest hurdles to marrying Blake Shelton has finally been cleared. The Catholic Church finally annulled her first marriage Bush singer Gavin Rossdale. They were married for 12 years and shared three kids.

Gwen and country singer Blake got engaged on October 27 while on a family trip to Oklahoma after having dated for nearly five years. Reportedly, the 44-year old singer got on his knees and proposed to her during the trip. Now the couple is planning to get married soon.

As reported by US Weekly, Gwen Stefani’s request for her marriage annulment has been finally accepted by the Catholic Church. A source said to the publication, “[She] was told the decision was made by the Vatican tribunal.

She will be receiving the notification in writing in the next few weeks, but it’s official. It was a huge relief for [her] because she wanted to get married by her priest and have the marriage recognized by the Catholic church.”

The 51-year-old singer began the formal process of seeking an annulment back in March 2019, almost an year and a half ahead of getting engaged to Blake Shelton in October. She began the process with a hope that “she can marry Blake and have it be recognized by the church.”

Now that Gwen Stefani has secured the annulment, she still has to consider the coronavirus pandemic as she planned her wedding to Blake Shelton. The source said to the publication back in June last year,”COVID-19 has turned their world upside down, as it has with so many families. Gwen knows she is blessed and wants to have the wedding as soon as social distancing guidelines are lifted. Gwen wants to have a ceremony and reception with their family and friends.”

Recently, Gwen made a virtual appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she conceded that she has not prepared anything yet for the nuptials. She said, “We have no plans because of the pandemic. It’s like, ‘Blake, why couldn’t you have done it before?’ Now, we can’t have a wedding with the pandemic.”