Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton To Get Married In The ‘Post-Pandemic’ World

While everyone is planning their wedding amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani seems to be not in a hurry to get married during the pandemic. The singer and coach of “The Voice” have recently got engaged to her boyfriend Blake Shelton.

Shelton had proposed to Gwen at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma. They had been spending the majority of the lockdown period together with her kids at his ranch. The couple took to Instagram on October 27 to announce their engagement.

Gwen Stefani appeared on ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest’ where she raved about how she and Blake Shelton are meant to be together. Gwen said, “It’s so funny to even say ‘engaged.’ It feels so weird. People have been saying it for so long, like five years, ‘Are you getting married? Are you engaged?’ And now we actually are and it feels like I’m in a cartoon or something.”

