FBI Files Reveal Kim Kardashian Accepted Hundreds Of Thousands In Cash From Man Now A Fugitive In China

According to recently made public FBI records, federal investigators questioned Hollywood celebrities Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian about their associations with a man who is now hiding in communist China at the center of a significant global fraud scheme.

The multi-billion dollar graft scandal at the state-funded 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) is what led to the former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak’s conviction and lengthy prison sentence last year. The fund was purportedly established in 2009 to support the Asian country’s economic development with assistance from Malaysian financier Jho Low, according to Reuters.

According to the study, the incident resulted in the greatest kleptocracy probe ever carried out by the U.S. Department of Justice, with at least 4.5 billion dollars taken from public funds and transferred to offshore accounts and billions more still unaccounted for. Low, who is wanted by American authorities, is allegedly hiding in China, according to Malaysia.

DiCaprio was questioned by federal authorities in April 2018 and Kardashian in 2019 regarding their connections to Low, who sought to improve his reputation and credibility by associating with and giving significant financial gifts to some of the biggest celebrities in the world. These federal authorities included FBI agents, IRS officials, and DOJ prosecutors.

After meeting at a nightclub, Low provided funding for DiCaprio’s popular 2013 film “Wolf of Wall Street,” according to Bloomberg News. DiCaprio said that he did not recall sending the emails and that they did not sound like something he would write when shown previous correspondences he had with Low, including emails.

Together on a number of business initiatives, DiCaprio and Low maintained communication, even after the federal government revealed that it was taking his assets. According to reports, the moms of the two males met.

When Low offered Kardashian $50,000 to participate in a red carpet event in Las Vegas in 2009, they first met. Over time, the two began to routinely gamble and party together. In one unpleasant instance, he gave her thousands of dollars worth of chips after she remained up late to bet with him in Las Vegas. With a garbage bag containing around $250,000 in cash, Kardashian left the casino.

As soon as she boarded a Southwest Airlines aircraft back to Los Angeles, “Kardashian put the garbage bag full of cash in her carry-on luggage,” FBI agents reported. She later returned to Las Vegas on a different occasion and collected the additional $100,000 in cash from the remaining chips she had.