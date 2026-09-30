Ella Langley addresses criticism in emotional concert speech in Columbus amid ‘Choosin’ Texas’ success

Ella Langley has addressed the criticism surrounding her public image and recent viral moments during an emotional concert speech in Columbus, Ohio, as her career continues to reach new heights.

The 27-year-old country singer told fans she had faced unprecedented scrutiny since breaking through in the music industry.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had more opinions on myself in my life than I have in this last year.”

Langley said criticism had initially affected her, particularly comments about “The way I look. The way I speak. The way I dress. The way I move. The way I sing. The way I write.”

She explained that she had pursued music because of her passion for performing, but questioned whether she could handle continued public scrutiny.

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“I don’t know if I’m strong enough for this, Lord.”

Ella Langley speaks at the Omni Nashville Hotel (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Langley said she now thinks about the younger version of herself who travelled extensively while pursuing her dream, including journeys in a 15-passenger van and a Honda Accord.

“That’s the girl that rode in the 15-passenger van night after night after night. She rode in a Honda Accord night after night after night, chasing her dream, living on bar food, living on tip jar money.”

Her comments come after a video circulated online showing Langley declining a fan’s request for a date. The response drew criticism from some social media users.

Meanwhile, Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” has remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 24 consecutive weeks, surpassing the previous 22-week record held by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

The achievement has added another major milestone to Langley’s rapidly developing country music career.