Meghan Markle trolled over “Meghan’s Hosting Notes” as critics recall Pippa Middleton’s entertaining book

Meghan Markle has drawn mixed reactions on social media after sharing her latest lifestyle advice.

The Duchess of Sussex, wife of Prince Harry, is facing comparisons to Pippa Middleton after her lifestyle brand, As Ever, published personal entertaining guidance under the heading “Meghan’s Hosting Notes.”

Some social media users have trolled the Duchess, suggesting she is following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton’s sister.

Pippa Matthews, as she is now known, published an entertaining manual titled Celebrate, which drew widespread mockery for what many considered overly simplistic suggestions.

She launched the book at an afternoon children’s Halloween party held at Daunt Books in 2012.

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The book’s reception was so derisive that it inspired a parody account on social media.

Whether Meghan’s hosting notes from As Ever will attract a similarly skeptical response remains to be seen.

Pippa Middleton pregnancy speculation ( Image: REUTERS)

The brand, however, appears undeterred in positioning the Duchess as an authority on domestic entertaining and gracious hospitality.

According to the post, the final job should be: “Something you can finish in the kitchen while everyone settles in.” The brand emphasized that “a little preparation goes a long way toward making hosting feel effortless.”

The hosting advice follows a similar theme to her Netflix program, “With Love, Meghan,” which offered tips on entertaining, cooking and crafts.

Meghan, who has reportedly been in the UK since the end of August, hosted her close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen earlier this month.

Zajfen, who traveled to visit her, described the experience on social media. She said the Duchess has received a loving reception since her return and called it beautiful to witness.