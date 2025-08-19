Diddy’s Daughters in Awkward Fair Moment After Refusing to Put Phones Away

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, had an awkward run-in at the Orange County Fair over the weekend when they were booted off a rollercoaster after reportedly ignoring staff instructions to put away their phones.

The 18-year-old sisters, dressed in matching pink sweatsuits, were caught on video obtained by TMZ sitting on the ride as a worker leaned in to speak with them and their friends. After a tense exchange, the group left the attraction before it started, with no further confrontation.

According to insiders, the dispute escalated when the operator asked Jessie and D’Lila three separate times to put their phones away. The girls allegedly refused, which led to them being removed from the ride. A source close to the situation claimed the conductor was being “rude” during the exchange, while others noted that the twins weren’t kicked out of the fair altogether and were even offered tickets to return to the ride later.

Diddy’s twin daughters kicked off a rollercoaster after refusing to put their phones away (TMZ)

The incident comes at a difficult time for the Combs family, with their father sitting in a federal jail in Brooklyn as he awaits sentencing. Diddy was acquitted of the more serious racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges but was convicted on two counts of violating the Mann Act, which carries a possible 20-year sentence if the maximum is applied. Reports suggest, however, that he’s unlikely to serve the full term.

Just last week, the hip-hop mogul received a jail visit from his mother, Janice Combs, sons Christian “King” Combs and Justin Combs, as well as Dana Tran, the mother of his youngest daughter, Love. Tran brought Love along for what appeared to be a special visit, since neither had attended any of his court sessions. Jessie and D’Lila, who were present for much of his six-week trial, did not join the family visit.

Since the verdict, Diddy has been denied bail several times, with Judge Arun Subramanian ruling there were no “exceptional reasons” for him to be released ahead of his October 3 sentencing. His lawyers continue to argue that his past “swingers lifestyle” with ex-girlfriends does not justify ongoing incarceration, calling the case against him “unique.” In court filings, they described his relationships as “serious, long-term romantic relationships” and insisted the sexual encounters at the heart of the charges were consensual.

Diddy’s daughters removed from rollercoaster after clash with ride operator (Getty)

Adding to the legal drama, Diddy scored a small courtroom victory when a judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Sara Rivers, a former Making the Band contestant, according to The Blast. Rivers had accused Diddy of creating a hostile environment, dismantling her music group, withholding money, and even sexually harassing her during the show. A judge dismissed nearly all of her claims with prejudice, meaning they cannot be refiled. That included allegations of racketeering, assault and battery, forced labor, harassment, and false imprisonment.

One claim still hangs in the balance, with the court waiting on an appellate ruling before deciding whether to dismiss it completely. For now, it’s one less legal battle on Diddy’s plate as he braces for sentencing.