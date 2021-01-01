Dani Dyer fears she suffered from postpartum depression after becoming a new mum

Love Island ‘s Dani Dyer has opened up on her fear of suffering postpartum depression after the birth of her son.about:blank

She welcomed her first child, Santiago – Santi – with partner Sammy Kimmence in January.

She got candid about being a new mum on her podcast, Sorted with the Dyers, alongside her dad, EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, writes The Mirror.

In typical Danny fashion, he said: “This has been a f***ing long, cold, hard winter this one.”

“And even if you’re the strongest cat out there then you’re struggling now.”

Dani agreed and replied by saying it had been “awful”.

She said: “The other day I was really struggling, I had a couple of days where I made a shepherd’s pie but I just felt so down.

“And I think when you’ve just had a baby you really start worrying, thinking, ‘Am I suffering with a bit of postnatal depression?

She continued: “I know this sounds weird but I made the shepherd’s pie but it was like I wasn’t making it.

“I had a couple of days of just really not feeling me and then I went on a walk and I felt back to myself. I felt so low.”

Dani revealed that she had decided to keep the news of her pregnancy a secret from her dad until she had gotten her scan.

She added: “I think sometimes you talk about planning for a baby, but I am always quite secretive and keep things to myself.

‘It wasn’t that we weren’t planning, I didn’t want to tell my mum straight away but I did. I didn’t want to tell dad until the scan.”

Dani also recently opened up on how Danny was very “emotional” about being a grandad for the first time.

She said: “My dad didn’t realise [he would be so emotional about being a granddad].

“He has been so emotional around Santiago, the other day he was really crying.”

“He went: ‘I love babies, but your baby. I have never felt anything like it. I didn’t think I’d feel like this’.”

“He hasn’t experienced being a grandad yet, I made him a first-time grandad. It has hit him more now.

“He did see me pregnant and getting bigger but seeing me with the baby, it’s like, “this is real now”.”