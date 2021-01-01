4 Signs Your Boyfriend’s Friend Is In Love With You

It really is difficult to predict who would fall in love with whom and when. But as far as human beings are concerned there are certain social, ethical and moral boundaries which we are expected to abide by, even in case of falling in love – the kind involving a sexual relationship

. If you find that the wrong people (for instance, your boyfriend’s friend) are falling in love with you, you must protest for it is not principled – neither in our society nor as a human being. Listed below are the top 4 signs that your boyfriend’s friend is in love with you.

He attempts to flirt with you even when your boyfriend is around

Even when your boyfriend is around, his friend does not cease to flirt with you. Though it may have started off as an innocent camaraderie, you will soon realize that he is doing it with much wider intent than just friendship. If you find that with time his flirting does not stop, instead keeps going on, it sure is a sign that he is in love with you.

He offers to pick you up and drop you home

Even in your boyfriend’s presence, if his friend offers to pick you up for a gathering with friends, it is a sign that he is in love with you. You will find that this particular friend will always find an excuse to be with the two of you and will not let you be alone with your boyfriend and will want to spend as much time with you as your boyfriend.

If your boyfriend is busy, he expects you to spend time with him

If for some reason your boyfriend is busy or is unable to meet you, somehow this particular friend will always come to know about it and will offer to spend the day with you. If such is the case, it is a sign that he loves you and so wants to spend more time with you. He does not want to let go of an opportunity when your boyfriend is absent. He might even use this chance to propose and is ready to let go of his friendship with your boyfriend.

He avoids speaking about your relationship with your boyfriend

During any conversation with this friend of your boyfriend, you will notice that he avoids the topic of your relationship with your boyfriend. He will talk about anything else in the world but the topic of your love life involving his friend will make him uncomfortable. Hence, he will always steer away from the topic and will try and change the subject.