Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere captioned as “kyventures”

The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in doubtful locations. But Kylie’s latest photo-op may be the most puzzling of all, with fans wondering, “where in the world is Kylie Jenner?”

On Monday, the makeup mogul shared photos of herself posing in a field of grassy hills that appeared to be far from her small hometown of Calabasas. Kylie appeared in the photos, which were captioned “kyventures,” wearing a super-short black romper with a back cutout and matching knee-high boots. She pulled her dark hair back in a sleek bun to show off a pair of tiny silver hoops earrings below, and she went full glam with dark nude lipstick and a generous amount of highlighter, as per Instyle reports.

While many of the comments on Kylie’s post were about where she took the photos (it’s a tie between the real-life Windows XP screensaver field and Teletubbies’ Tubby Hill), sister Kim Kardashian, ever the businesswoman, called her out for wearing a look from her brand and not mentioning it in her post.

“Can u tag @skims please LOL,” Kim wrote, to which Kylie responded back with an even shadier reply: “I had to steal this from mom’s house and now you want me to promote?!!!!’ Wow @skims,” Kylie said, hinting that she didn’t receive a promo box of goodies like everyone else did in the family.

But for those who are desperate to know, Kylie is wearing the SKIMS raw edge onesie in onyx.