Womenz Magazine

Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere captioned as “kyventures”

by Sophia

The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in doubtful locations. But Kylie’s latest photo-op may be the most puzzling of all, with fans wondering, “where in the world is Kylie Jenner?”

On Monday, the makeup mogul shared photos of herself posing in a field of grassy hills that appeared to be far from her small hometown of Calabasas. Kylie appeared in the photos, which were captioned “kyventures,” wearing a super-short black romper with a back cutout and matching knee-high boots. She pulled her dark hair back in a sleek bun to show off a pair of tiny silver hoops earrings below, and she went full glam with dark nude lipstick and a generous amount of highlighter, as per Instyle reports.

While many of the comments on Kylie’s post were about where she took the photos (it’s a tie between the real-life Windows XP screensaver field and Teletubbies’ Tubby Hill), sister Kim Kardashian, ever the businesswoman, called her out for wearing a look from her brand and not mentioning it in her post.

“Can u tag @skims please LOL,” Kim wrote, to which Kylie responded back with an even shadier reply: “I had to steal this from mom’s house and now you want me to promote?!!!!’ Wow @skims,” Kylie said, hinting that she didn’t receive a promo box of goodies like everyone else did in the family.

But for those who are desperate to know, Kylie is wearing the SKIMS raw edge onesie in onyx.

Related posts

Dancing Queen Zendaya Coleman shows her strong core in Funky Green Heels

Alex R.

Celebrities are all about autumn these days

Nelsen

Top 10 Celebrity Wedding Dresses of all Time

Alex R.