15 Most Iconic Leg-Baring Celebrity Looks

There comes a time during every red carpet and star-studded party when a celeb makes an entrance exposing a little (read: a lot) of leg in a thigh-high slit, or sheer ensemble. Those moments only ever make me want to beef up my #legday routine (you know after I wonder what they’re using to keep that revealing outfit in place).

Kim Kardashian at the Balmain Paris Fashion Show After Party in 2016

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Understandably wearing sunglasses to block the reflection of her dress, Kim stepped out in this slinky chainmail lewk (fresh off the runway, per Vogue) that came complete with a hip-high slit. Kim works out six days a week, which explains their muscle tone.

‘Anne Hathaway at the ‘Rachel Getting Married’ premiere in 2008

Getty Images

For the premiere of her film “Rachel Getting Married,” Anne donned this green asymmetrical gown. The dress offered the best of both worlds—a floor-length look from one side and a whole new shape when she turned. As great a year as this was for her legs, it was an even better one for Anne, who was nominated for an Academy Award for this role.

Bella Hadid at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Bella served looks in this risqué red dress. While I kept my fingers crossed hoping the wind was on her side, her stylist spoke to Vanity Fair and revealed the model has fully covered down there thanks to the dress’s built-in bodysuit.

Cardi B at the Met Gala in 2018

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Thank you, Cardi, for reminding everyone that subtlety is boring. The rapper displayed her baby bump and an entire leg through a sky-high slit at her first-ever Met Gala appearance, per Vogue.

Paris Hilton at her 21st Birthday Party in 2002

Daye Benett/Getty Images

A 21-year-old Paris wore a barely-there chainmail dress which may as well have been her birthday suit. This look is actually making a comeback right now, per Vogue, and it’s no wonder—look at those stems!

Chrissy Teigen at the American Music Awards in 2016

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

This dress was so revealing that Chrissy gave a shout-out to her laser hair removal spa on Instagram. For those who got a little more than they asked for, she offered: “apologies to anyone harmed mentally or physically by my hoo-ha.”

Kendall Jenner at the Met Gala in 2017

Getty Images

Kendall’s beaded dress included a slit AND sheer fabric, which gave onlookers a view of both legs. The model once spilled that she’ll work out even when she’s traveling—so, that explains a lot.

Angelina Jolie at the Oscars in 2012

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

This Oscars leg moment quickly went viral and even earned itself a verb, according to ABC: “Jolie-ing.” Winners got on stage and mocked her pose, while someone at home was busy creating a Twitter account for her right leg. Love it or hate it, not showing that toned leg would have been a disservice to the world.

Ashely Graham at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2016

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The model wore a ‘naked’ dress to the VMAs and reminded everyone why those dresses are gifts. Ashley’s long legs, accentuated by intricate beading courtesy of Naeem Khan, per Glamour, didn’t quit.

Rita Ora at the Grammy Awards in 2018

Getty Images

Rita’s leg stole the show. Not only was her leg exposed via a super-high slit, but it was also accentuated by crystals, thanks to designer Ralph & Russo, according to Rolling Stone. With a leg like that, no one would have missed it, but the crystal-encrusted signal was a nice touch.

Hailey Baldwin at the amfAR Gala in 2017

Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Hailey’s proven she’s not slit-shy, and she’s damn proud of those toned legs. Even when aubergine tulle and velvet tried to cover them at this gala, Hailey’s legs wouldn’t be stopped—they just looked too good.

Jennifer Lopez at the Met Gala in 2018

Jackson Lee/Getty Images

Love for J.Lo’s legs doesn’t cost a thing. She thankfully brought them out (or at least she left one) for the 2018 Met ball, per People, where she posed that chiseled beauty for all to admire.

Blake Lively at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016

Foc Kan/Getty Images

Blake’s ethereal gown highlighted her baby bump…and her jaw-dropping legs. The actress was in a film nominated for the festival’s top prize, and though it didn’t win, Blake’s legs sure did.

Taylor Swift at the Grammy Awards in 2016

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Taylor took home three Grammys, according to the Washington Post. And anyone watching at home got all the #legday inspiration they’d ever need.

Ariel Winter at the Emmys in 2017

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Damn, girl. Was there anyone not taking notes from Ariel on how to pose when your legs are looking fire? Her hit shows Modern Family was nominated (again), but the 2017 Emmys also brought viewers both of Ariel’s legs, a first for the award show regularly.