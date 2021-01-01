Jennifer Lopez Left Price Tag On Her Dress As She Arrives For Dolce & Gabbana Show

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez looked absolutely incredible when she turned up for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice.

But the actress and singer made a fashion faux pas when she stepped out for the show- she forgot to take the price tag off her head-turning outfit.

The 52-year-old was surrounded by her security team as she made her way down onto the jetty to catch a water taxi to the show.

Her sharply suited bodyguards and a phalanx of friends and staff all failed to notice the tag blowing in the wind on the inside of her emerald green cape.

By her side were make-up artist Mary Phillips and hairstylist Chris Appleton, who snapped the glamourous event on Instagram.

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Hotel San Clemente and arrives at Piazza San Marco for the Dolce Gabbana event Pic: IPA/Shutterstock

Last month the couple, who had been spotted holidaying in Montana, confirmed the rumors they were an item again.

Even still all eyes were on the Jenny from the Block singer as she made her way to the show.

The price tag was left on her incredible out Pic: IPA/ Shutterstock

Her arresting ensemble included a floral teal, green and pink cape with puffed sleeves and a busty, ab-flashing bralette beneath.

It was matched with black silk trousers adorned with roses and chunky glittering heels.

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Hotel San Clemente and arrives at Piazza San Marco for the event Pic: Shutterstock

She wore her hair up, keeping her auburn locks in place with golden floral decorations to keep it in place.

Adding to the sense of glamour even one of her security team was spotted carrying a D&G bag, as she boarded her boat.

J-Lo was joined by fellow celebs like Heidi Klum, Helen Mirren, January Jones, and Lady Kitty Spencer at the show.

Dolce & Gabbana was hosting a weekend-long event, which included a party the night before.

The highly anticipated two-day fashion event showcased the brand’s latest collections: Alta Moda, Alta Sartoria, Alta Gioielleria, and Alta Orologeria.