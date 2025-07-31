In a twist that adds a whole new layer to the already dramatic life of the Hogan family, Brooke Hogan reportedly asked to be completely cut out of her father Hulk Hogan’s will more than a year before his unexpected death. TMZ dropped the bombshell report, saying Brooke’s decision was driven by a lack of trust in the people who surrounded the wrestling icon during his final years.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away at 71 from a sudden cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. His death shocked fans around the world and left behind not only a massive legacy in the wrestling world but also a significant estate. But Brooke, now 37, had already stepped away from it all, making it clear she wanted nothing to do with his money or the drama that might come with it.

Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Made a Quiet Exit from His Will and No One Knew Until Now (Photo by Getty Images)



According to the report, Brooke was deeply concerned about what might happen after her father passed. She allegedly didn’t want to get caught in any drawn-out family battles or legal chaos over the inheritance. People close to the family said she didn’t trust the people around Hulk and had been uncomfortable with his inner circle for years.

Insiders claim her decision was not about money but about protecting her father. For a long time, Brooke reportedly felt that people were taking advantage of Hulk and that he couldn’t see it. Her loyalty to him, according to sources, caused serious tension between them as she tried again and again to make him see what she believed was really going on.

Eventually, that concern turned into action. After what was described as years of disagreement and frustration, Brooke reportedly reached out directly to Hulk’s financial manager and made it official — she wanted her name off the will. It wasn’t just talk. She wanted to remove herself completely from anything having to do with the estate.

Brooke Hogan Walked Away from Her Inheritance over One Shocking Fear (George Pimentel/WireImage)



Brooke, who gained fame during the 2000s on the reality series Hogan Knows Best, hasn’t spoken publicly since news of her father’s passing or the reports about her will request surfaced. But this latest revelation paints a much more complicated picture of the Hogan family dynamic than fans may have realized.

While fans mourn the death of a wrestling legend, the news adds a bittersweet twist to the story. Brooke’s decision wasn’t about turning her back on her father, according to those familiar with the situation — it was about making sure she stayed far away from the kind of drama she feared would follow his passing. And in the end, she chose peace of mind over a share of a fortune.