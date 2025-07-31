Brittney Griner Shocks Cam Newton With Candid Confession About Her Dating Life

Brittney Griner didn’t hold back during her recent appearance on Cam Newton’s podcast, and it left the former NFL MVP visibly stunned. The WNBA star, now playing for the Atlanta Dream, got real about her dating life in a conversation that quickly took a personal turn.

The two athletes were chatting casually when Newton asked Griner about her dating history, clearly curious to learn more about her life outside of basketball. What he wasn’t expecting was the directness of her answer.

“Have you ever dated a man?” Newton asked point-blank.

“Nah, never,” Griner replied without hesitation.

Cam, clearly caught off guard, pressed a little more, wondering when she knew for sure she had no interest in men. That’s when Griner took it all the way back to childhood, reported the Spun.

“I mean, I had a crush on my kindergarten teacher, Ms. Wagner,” she said.

Newton’s reaction said it all: “What?!”

Griner laughed and explained that she’s always felt this way. When other kids were playing house, she wasn’t drawn to the stereotypical female role.

“When we played house, I never wanted to be the female; I always wanted to be the guy. I always wanted to go to work, provide, take care of home, protect. Like, I’ve always admired that role. It probably goes back to my pops; he did it so well,” she shared.

Her dad’s example had a big influence on how she saw the world.

“He worked his butt off. He provided for us. We always felt protected by him. He wasn’t going to let anyone disrespect my mom, disrespect us. He took care of the house, the yard, the car… typical man things,” she said.

Griner added, “I just never had an affection for the guys.”

Now 34, Griner is happily married to attorney Cherelle Griner. The couple recently celebrated a big moment in their lives — their son, Bash, just turned one. Cherelle shared sweet moments from the birthday party on Instagram, and the love between them was clear.

Griner, who first rose to national fame during her college career at Baylor, is in her first season with the Atlanta Dream. This year she’s averaging 11 points, 5.7 rebounds, and just under an assist per game. It’s been a solid season for the WNBA veteran, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2013 WNBA Draft.

Her openness with Cam Newton wasn’t just surprising — it was refreshingly honest. In a world where athletes often keep their personal lives under wraps, Griner’s willingness to share her truth made for a powerful and surprisingly emotional moment.