Six Women Busted After Wild Break In Chase and Shocking Ties to Multi State Crime Ring Revealed

Six women from Maryland were arrested in Massachusetts after what started as a home break-in quickly turned into a chaotic chase through neighborhoods, woods, and even a river. Authorities say this wasn’t just a random burglary — the suspects are allegedly part of an organized criminal network that stretches across multiple states.

The women, aged 21 to 42, were arrested on Friday afternoon in Norwood, Massachusetts, and charged with breaking, conspiracy, resisting arrest, and possession of burglary tools. According to the Norwood Police Department, the incident began when homeowners returned to their residence near Neponset Street and found several women inside. The intruders ran to a getaway car and took off before police arrived, reported WWLP.

Later that day, an officer spotted a car that matched the suspects’ vehicle. When he tried to stop them, the women led police on a short chase before ditching the car and running into a wooded area. One of the suspects was caught right away. But the rest weren’t going down easy.

Another group of officers found some of the women hiding behind a nearby business, but they bolted again. Eventually, those suspects were also taken into custody. Two more were caught trying to flee across a river. The final woman was arrested shortly after.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of on-duty officers, specialized units, and mutual aid partners, all six suspects involved in the break-in were taken into custody,” said Norwood Police Chief William Padden in a statement.

With help from Homeland Security Investigations, authorities confirmed the identities of the women as Mirabela Caldarau, 42, Jajela Chiciu, 41, Flavia Caldararu, 22, Emilia Sardaru, 36, Mihaela Ion, 33, and Elizabeth Sardaru, 21. Police say the women are related and several already had outstanding warrants for similar crimes in other states.

After being held over the weekend, all six women were brought to court for arraignment on Monday. Three of them were granted bail — but they didn’t walk free. ICE agents were waiting and took them straight into custody. And it didn’t stop there, reported Fox News.

Two men who showed up at court to post bail were also detained by ICE. Authorities say the men are related to the suspects and may also be connected to the larger criminal operation.

Norwood Police said in a statement that the preliminary investigation points to the group being part of a wider organized crime ring that has been involved in similar break-ins across state lines. The case is still unfolding, and Norwood Police say they’re working closely with other agencies to figure out just how far this group’s activities reach.