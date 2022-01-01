Britney Spears Sparks Criticism & Concern After ‘Stealing’ Kate Hudson’s Vacation Snap: ‘Someone Do A Welfare Check’

Britney Spears received mixed responses after “stealing” a sweet snapshot of Kate Hudson and her 4-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, on vacation in Rome and reposting it to her own social media.

The How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress originally took to Instagram to share the mother-daughter moment in a carousel of photos this past July.

“Okay I guess I’ve upgraded my Instagram by posting the coolest picture I’ve ever seen in my life 🖼️” Spears captioned the snagged picture of Hudson and her mini-me visiting a church.

“Not showing their faces … mama and baby are looking at something so tiny but you can’t really see what it is,” she continued. “This picture is so beautiful … so holy … and mysterious. I guess I can finally get cool points !!! Seriously how beautiful is this !!!📸: @katehudson.”

However, her followers were left puzzled, concerned, and even irritated by the awkward repost, with several theorizing on the reasoning behind her behavior.

“Isn’t it odd that she takes Kate Hudson’s content but doesn’t ‘like’ any of her actual posts?” one user wrote in the comments section. “She follows 48 people but has zero interactions with anyone, including her own husband who just posted a wedding pic of them.”

“Someone please check on Britney,” another added. “The last 2 pics have a copyright seal. That picture was grabbed from google. Someone do a welfare check on her.”

A third even went straight to Hudson’s original Instagram snap, replying, “Why is @britneyspears stealing your photos and stuff?”

As OK! previously reported, the “Baby, One More Time” singer has made a habit of sharing bizarre snapshots on her social media, from gratuitous nudes to repetitive dance videos captioned with lengthy rants, leading some fans to believe she may not be running her own account.

Often begging for her to go live on video to assure them that she is safe and healthy, fans were left frustrated by a strange Instagram Live on Wednesday, November 17, when her husband, Sam Asghari, asked to film her at home.

Spears could be heard seemingly very confused when the personal trainer asked her several times if he had permission to show her on camera before she finally replied, “I have nothing to say. I don’t want to talk to them right now.”