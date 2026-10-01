Harry and Meghan slam paparazzi at children’s school: “An extraordinary lack of judgment”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spoken out after an alleged invasion of privacy involving their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at their school.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, through their spokesperson, issued a strongly worded response after international paparazzi were spotted looking into the grounds of the school attended by King Charles’ grandchildren.

The spokesperson said, “The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless.

“There is a world of difference between legitimate media activity and photographers walking the perimeter of a school, stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day.

“It is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school.

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“But to behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment.

(Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

“Whatever photographs they may have been seeking, this was not only an unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children; it was an irresponsible and ill-considered way to conduct themselves in the vicinity of a school.”

It has been reported that two photographers, believed to be from a European press agency, are accused of an “unacceptable intrusion into the privacy of children.”

Private security and school staff reportedly saw the pair walking around the perimeter of the school attended by Archie and Lilibet.

The statement reflects the couple’s long-standing concern over the privacy and safety of their children, whom they have worked to keep out of the public eye. By referring to the recent incident at RAF Fairford, the spokesperson also suggested that the timing made the photographers’ behaviour even harder to justify.

No details have been released about which agency the photographers worked for, and it is not clear whether any action will be taken against them.