Blake Lively Blasts ‘Disturbing’ Instagram Photos Of Her Kids Taken By Paparazzi

Being a celebrity who is under the limelight is hard but what is harder is that your kids have to face several consequences because of it.

Blake Lively is a protective mama who cannot stand anything happening to her kids, James, Inez, and Betty, whom she shared with Ryan Reynolds. Previously the actress shared a frightening moment when a man was stalking her kids and her. As per one report, she revealed that she talked to the photographers then and asked them to leave her kids alone if she posed for the photos herself.

Even after having such strong feelings towards not wanting the paparazzi to click photos of her kids, there have been instances where the photographers have neglected her request. Recently the actress took to her Instagram to share something rather disturbing.

Blake Lively got candid and blasted the Instagram page Hollywood Star Kids, which posted a photo of the couple with their three children. Regardless of the post, that has since then been deleted, the Gossip Girls fame addressed the issue on her Instagram story. Blake said that she asked the page to stop sharing pap photos of her kids as they were clicked by men who “stalk and harass” her children.

Check out the story here:

“This is so disturbing,” Blake Lively commented. “I’ve personally shared with you that these men stalk and harass my children. And you are still posting. You said you would stop. You personally promised me. This is not casual appreciation. This is YOU also exploiting very young children. Please. Delete. Please.”

“Some parents are ok with this,” she continued. “We. Are. NOT.” The actress also expressed her gratitude to those who supported her. “Thank you to everyone UNFOLLOWING accounts who exploit children. YOU make ALL the difference. Thank you for your integrity. Thank you.”

Just like Blake Lively, the new mom Sophie Turner has also asked people to stop taking pics of her and Joe Jonas’ daughter Willa. ” “It’s f–king creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted,” Turner said.