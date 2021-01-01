Womenz Magazine

After the birth of Lilibet, Meghan Markle’s father re-declared himself

birth of Lilibet, Meghan Markle’s father re-declared himself

Meghan Markle’s uneasy relationship with her father Thomas has long been known. In 2018, he refused to come to his daughter’s wedding on the pretext that he had not heard her calls while in the hospital. Now the 76-year-old man has declared himself again. The reason was the birth of his granddaughter – Lilibet Diana.

In a new interview with the Australian channel, Thomas Markle said that he would be disappointed if he did not hold her in his arms. In addition, he lives only 113 km from the mansion of his daughter and son-in-law in California.

In addition, according to the Mirror, Thomas stated that he did nothing terrible for Megan to completely exclude him from her life. By the way, Megan has not seen her father for over three years.

We will remind, last year the Dukes of Sussex moved to Montecito. Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who has an excellent relationship with her son-in-law, also moved into their house.

Related posts

Bill Gates’ affairs were an open secret, and someone in Melinda’s inner circle hired a private investigator before she filed for divorce

Sophia

Kendall Jenner files for restraining order against nude trespasser

alex

Sad Response from Sarah Jessica Parker on family news

Sophia