Bethenny Frankel reveals stage 2 chronic kidney disease diagnosis

Bethenny Frankel has shared a deeply personal health update, revealing that she has been diagnosed with stage 2 chronic kidney disease. The 55-year-old entrepreneur and former Real Housewives of New York City star made the announcement in a candid TikTok video posted Thursday, saying, “I have a medical announcement.”

Frankel explained that the diagnosis came after months of taking a proactive approach to her health. “Months ago, I decided I was going to be very proactive about blood tests … I started to take a series of blood tests, and each time my kidney function was coming up low.”

After meeting with her doctor earlier in the day, she said she officially learned that she has stage 2 chronic kidney disease. She shared that the cause is still unclear. Frankel suggested her condition could be connected to a serious health scare in the past, noting it might be linked to a “traumatic experience [she] had years ago when [she] almost died from an allergy attack,” or possibly an autoimmune disease.

She also pointed out that past infections may have played a role, adding that she used to get frequent urinary tract infections, though “not as much anymore.” During the video, Frankel acknowledged that her daily habits may have contributed. “I don’t drink a lot of water,” she admitted.

“I’m holding a bottle, but I’m not usually drinking it.” She said her doctor made it clear that hydration is now critical to her treatment plan. “[My doctor] said, ‘Water is your medicine,’” Frankel told viewers, explaining that she has been instructed to drink up to 1.5 gallons of water per day.

Her doctor also advised her to avoid certain medications and supplements. Frankel said she has been told to lay off common pain relievers like ibuprofen and Advil, as well as supplements such as turmeric, as part of managing her condition.

Despite the seriousness of the diagnosis, Frankel emphasized that she is not sharing her story to alarm her followers. Instead, she hopes to use her platform to encourage others to be more proactive about their own health. “Be mindful,” she urged. “Maybe this is something I’ll have to deal with forever, but I just wanted to tell you because I think it’s important to go get all your bloodwork done.”

Frankel has long been open with fans about her life, both the highs and the lows. Just recently, she revealed that she developed a facial bacterial infection after traveling to St. Barts for New Year’s celebrations. She posted a vulnerable video showing a rash near her eye and suggested it may have come from shared towels. “Even a well-cleaned towel still holds bacteria.

A face cloth holds bacteria,” she said at the time. Through her honesty, Frankel continues to use her experiences as cautionary tales, reminding followers that small health habits and routine checkups can make a significant difference.

