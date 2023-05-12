In a viral video, Ben Affleck can be seen shutting the door on Jennifer Lopez in a seemingly unhappy manner. The actor appears to be in a miserable state.

Fans are sharing their reactions to Ben Affleck’s seemingly “stressed” look while closing a car door for their wife Jennifer Lopez.

In a video shared on Twitter on Wednesday, the couple is seen walking to their car with Affleck leading the way. While walking, Affleck appears to have a concerned look on his face.

The short video shows Affleck opening the passenger door for Lopez, closing the door once she’s seated, and walking over to the driver’s seat. Noticing the person filming the video, Affleck looked at the camera with an upset look on his face and raised his hand up, appearing to question the fan who was documenting his outing.

The fan poked fun at the Air star’s facial expressions and behavior, writing in text over the video: “Ben Affleck shows chivalry isn’t dead.”

As of 11 May, the tweet has more than 34m views, with Twitter users making fun of and criticizing Affleck’s appearance in the video.

“That man looks STRESSED,” one wrote, while another added: “It’s the way he slammed the door for me… Bro is not having it anymore!” Fans also responded to the video on TikTok to proceed to joke about Affleck’s facial expressions.

“Ben looks like he’s carrying all the world’s problems on his back,” one wrote, while another TikTok user added: “Chivalry isn’t dead, but it looks like happiness is.”

Many Twitter users also defended Affleck and Lopez by encouraging fans not to record them. “He just wants some privacy and to be treated like a normal human being. Why can’t people just say hello and have a good day without putting a camera and microphone on their face?” one person wrote.

A second added: “Instead of pulling your phone out and recording their every movement, why not just treat them like human beings and be like “Oh, hey, it’s Ben and JLO, that’s cool” and go on about your day?”

Over the years, the Gone Girl star’s facial expressions have inspired memes on multiple occasions. In February, he went viral when he was captured looking uninterested during the 2023 Grammy Awards.

His wife even poked fun at his seemingly “miserable” facial expressions at the time when she posted a screengrab from Air that showed her spouse frowning. In the caption of her Instagram post, she jokingly wrote: “My husband’s happy face.”