2023 ACM Awards Red Carpet: See All the Fashion, Outfits

The 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards took place Thursday with co-hosts Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks live from the Ford Center in Frisco, Texas.

The ACMs celebrate country music’s biggest stars and emerging talent.

Lainey Wilson was the night’s standout artist with three wins, including album of the year, and Chris Stapleton won the coveted entertainer of the year award.

Miranda Lambert, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Keith Urban, and Jelly Roll were among the evening’s many performers, with co-host and 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Parton closing out the show with a performance of “World on Fire,” a new track off her highly-anticipated rock album, “Rockstar.”

Ed Sheeran also made a surprise appearance to perform his new song “Life Goes On” in a duet with Luke Combs.

The ACMs are streamed live on Prime Video and will be rebroadcast on Friday for free on Amazon Freevee starting at 8 p.m. ET.

See below for a full list of nominees with the winners indicated in bold.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Lainey Wilson *WINNER

MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne *WINNER

Dan + Shay

Maddie & Tae

The War and Treaty

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion *WINNER

Zac Brown Band

NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Priscilla Block

Megan Moroney

Caitlyn Smith

Morgan Wade

Hailey Whitters

NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Bryan

Jackson Dean

ERNEST

Dylan Scott

Nate Smith

Bailey Zimmerman

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville” – Ashley McBryde

“Bell Bottom Country” – Lainey Wilson *WINNER

“Growin’ Up” – Luke Combs

“Mr. Saturday Night” – Jon Pardi

“Palomino” – Miranda Lambert

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“Heart Like A Truck” – Lainey Wilson

“Never Wanted To Be That Girl” – Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell *WINNER

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Sand In My Boots” – Morgan Wallen

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell *WINNER

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR

“HEARTFIRST” – Kelsea Ballerini

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“‘Til You Can’t” – Cody Johnson

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson

“What He Didn’t Do” – Carly Pearce

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Nicolle Galyon

Ashley Gorley

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

Hunter Phelps

ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

ERNEST

HARDY

Miranda Lambert

Morgan Wallen

MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR

“At the End of a Bar” – Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix]” – Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina

“Thank God” – Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown

“Thinking ‘Bout You” – Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter

“Wait in the truck” – HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson *WINNER