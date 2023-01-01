Ashley Graham Shows Off ‘Ripped’ Gym Session Photo With Husband: “both ripped”

Ashley Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin, don’t usually go to the gym together, but when they do, they know how to have fun. On Instagram, the model, 35, posted a behind-the-scenes photo with Ervin revealing the aftermath of the couple’s recent workout session.

Graham wore a black bodysuit and modest silver jewelry in the photo, with her hair tied back into a ponytail, while her husband went naked, posing in only a pair of black sports shorts. Neither was wearing shoes, as seen in the picture. The candid photo was shared alongside the playful caption: “both ripped, both have boob sweat.”

Fans couldn’t help but fawn over their beautiful looks and the stunning gym they were spotted standing in, despite their sweaty clothes and messy hair. “Is that your house!!?? I’d love an at-home gym like that,” an admiring fan admitted.

“Good looking gym.. 👍🏽💪🏽 Hotel/resort or your own one at the house?” a second Instagram user questioned. Another person joked that they were at the “Ritz Carlton” of gyms. Others couldn’t help but poke fun at Ervin’s exhausted disposition, “Justin’s face is my mood all the time 🤣,” one teased.

“Hubby has the face, ‘Again, Ash?..’ 😂😂😂,” another quipped, while a separate comment added, “Mr. Graham is not amused 😆.” Despite Ervin’s reluctance to appreciate the selfies commemorating the couple’s fitness journey, the couple is still very much in love, even after 13 years of marriage and welcoming three children: Isaac, 3, followed by 1-year-old twins Roman and Malachi.

Graham tweeted a cute photo of her husband playing with the couple’s kids on New Year’s Eve, along with a nice message commemorating his birthday, “happy birthday sweetie I love doing life with you @mrjustinervin.”

While the parents rarely release photos of their children, Graham made an exception for the twins’ birthday and uploaded a number of never-before-seen images recording a couple of their firsts, along with a heartwarming message, all of which can be seen on Instagram.